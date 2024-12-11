Victor Henry Pagano

Victor Henry Pagano, 98, of The Villages, FL, passed away on November 29th in Ocala, FL.

Victor was born in Highland, MI on November, 30th 1925 to Mario and Alice Pagano. He served as as Ensign in the US Navy during WWII. He earned an MS degree in Metallurgical Engineering and had a long and successful career working in that field for the US Government. He was married to Mary Joyce Pierce for nearly 50 years before her death in 1998. They had two daughters, Susan Hawley of MI and Jeanne Pagano of FL. After initially retiring to Southern Pines, NC, he moved to The Villages, FL in 2007.

Victor was an enthusiastic story teller. He was always willing to share his opinion on anything from politics to proper grass cutting techniques. His scientific mind could create elaborate research projects and charts from everyday activities. He was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. He lived alongside many dog, horses and cates in his long life.

In addition to both of his daughters, Victor is survived by his wife. Paula Hogan Pagano and his twin brother, Francis Pagano, Grandchildren Lesley Hawley Reagan and Phillip Hawley, Great-Grandson, Jackson Reagan and his little dog, Rudy.

Memorial donations ay be made too habitat for humanity and Hospice of Marion County.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to The Bridge at Ocala and Hospice of Marion County.