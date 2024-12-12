Dorothy Jane Spata (Lupariello), 92, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 at home in Summerfield, Florida. “Dot” or “Dottie,” as she was known to friends and family, was born on Aug. 28, 1932 to Leonardo and Rosa Lupariello in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where she grew up with three older sisters and one younger brother.

She attended Harding High School and married her lifelong love Santo “Sandy” Spata Jr. in 1956. In 1974 they moved to Florida to start anew in the Sunshine State that they loved. They were married for 54 years and loved to dance, owning the floor at every wedding they attended well into their later years.

Dorothy worked for decades as an office manager while also keeping a legendarily immaculate home, raising their two sons, and later, a grandson who lived with her. She especially loved doting on the babies in the family.

Her kitchen table was always filled with loved ones, lively conversation and the food she piled on your plate. She was known for her irreverent sense of humor and taught her family that “you have to laugh,” no matter what. In retirement, she enjoyed slot machines and Caribbean cruises.

Throughout her life she modeled consistency, generosity and unconditional love.

Dorothy is survived by her son Mark Spata and daughter-in-law Karen, of Summerfield, her son Santo “Doug” Spata and daughter-in-law Melissa, of Ocala, her grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Sharon, Michele and Sophia, her brother Anthony Lupariello of Winter Garden, two great-grandchildren and several nieces.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Santo Spata Jr.

Funeral service will be held at Robert’s of Ocala East Chapel, 2739 SW Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel at 5050 SW 20th St, Ocala.