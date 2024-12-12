Villager who led cop on 112 mph chase admits she’s a ‘speed freak’

A Villager who led law enforcement on a chase of 112 miles per hour later admitted that she is a “speed freak.”

Courtney Anderson, 55, of the Village of Glenbrook, entered a plea of not guilty this week to a charge of reckless driving in Marion County Court.

The Alabama native was arrested Dec. 4 after leading the Florida Highway Patrol on the high-speed chase on U.S. Hwy. 441.

She had been traveling northbound at about 12:30 p. m. in a blue 2024 Hyundai Elantra when a FHP trooper noticed Anderson’s “aggressive” driving. The vehicle “began to rapidly accelerate to over 100 mph in a posted 65 mph zone,” according to an arrest report. The trooper estimated the vehicle sped up to 110 mph, but then used his radar device to confirm a top speed of 112 mph. The trooper activated his lights and sirens, but Anderson did not stop.

Anderson’s vehicle began to slow when she neared other traffic. The trooper used his public address system to order her to pull over and she eventually pulled over. The report noted that the trooper was concerned about the safety of other vehicles traveling nearby.

After Anderson was taken into custody, the trooper asked her why she was driving at 112 mph.

“‘Cause I’m a speed freak,” she told the trooper.

She complained that Hollywood actors are allowed to drive fast in action movies.

“Actors are allowed to drive like that for a movie and don’t get in trouble because they are rich?” she asked the trooper.

Her vehicle was displaying a license plate which had been registered to another vehicle. The plate that belonged to her vehicle was found on the floorboard.

She was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.