Villagers divided on plan to replace carpeting at Savannah Center

Villagers are divided on the idea of replacing carpeting with luxury vinyl tile at Savannah Center.

The Amenity Authority Committee is mulling a proposal to replace the 22-year-old carpet with the trendy, more-durable flooring at a cost of more than $800,000.

Villages-News put the question to readers and we were inundated with responses.

Many residents agreed with the notion that the carpeting is outdated and it’s time for a modern look at Savannah Center. However, there are still many carpet fans out there.

“Keep the carpet. It acts as a sound barrier. It can be replaced in sections with nominal closure of the work area. The committee needs to rethink the carpet option and do more investigation,” said Villager Butch Ballot.

Kat Campau feared the removal of the carpet and its replacement with luxury vinyl tile will cheapen the appearance of Savannah Center.

“Soon it will look like Walmart and the sound will echo,” Campau said.

It was a familiar theme.

“It is my opinion that the carpet in Savannah Center should be replaced with another high-quality carpet rather than vinyl plank flooring. Anything other than carpet will increase noise levels in the facility and change the upscale appearance the Savannah Center deserves,” said Marylee Almond. “The previous carpet lasted 20 years and a new, high-quality carpet should last at least that long.”

Many readers were also surprised at the estimated cost of the luxury vinyl tile, which would be paid for with amenity money collected from residents north of County Road 466.

“Is the carpeting torn or worn or unsightly in places? I think not,” said Sande Metzger. “How has it been cared for over the years? Shampoo it.”

It’s not too late to add your opinion. Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com