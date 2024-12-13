Lila Rosalind Dybas

Lila Rosalind Dybas was born in Chicago, IL on November 20th, 1937. She graduated from Triton College in River Grove, IL with a BA in nursing.

Lila’s true passion was caring for others which explains why she chose to become a registered nurse. Lila worked as a hospice nurse, taught certified nursing assistants, and cared for seniors at Central Baptist Nursing Home. Lila was recognized by many for her extraordinary efforts, endless compassion, and true dedication. Touching the lives of others was such an honor to Lila.

Lila lived in the Villages for the last 24 years and loved everything about the communities. One of the many things Lila loved was volunteering. Lila volunteered at Cornerstone Hospice as well as the Villages Public Library.

Lila loved taking long walks on the beautiful grounds of the Villages with her two dogs, Mandy and Shelby. She also loved playing tennis and pickle ball. Sitting back and reading a good book was also something Lila enjoyed.

Lila was a devoted and loving mother to her five children; Michael (Georgette), Linda, Ken (Patty), Tommy (Catalina), and Laura (Roberto). Lila loved her nine grandchildren; George, Eric, Samantha, Kenny, Katie, Jessica, Annie, Tommy, and Samuel. Lila also had the honor of being a great-grandmother to Georgia Mae. Lila was predeceased by her mother (Ann Lee), father (Joseph Lee), and brother (Donald Lee).

Lila will be remembered for her big heart, gentle touch, words of encouragement, and diligent patient care. Lila will truly be missed by all. We love you Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.

Rest in peace our sweet angel.♥️