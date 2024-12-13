50.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 13, 2024
type here...

Lila Rosalind Dybas

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Lila Rosalind Dybas
Lila Rosalind Dybas

Lila Rosalind Dybas was born in Chicago, IL on November 20th, 1937. She graduated from Triton College in River Grove, IL with a BA in nursing.

Lila’s true passion was caring for others which explains why she chose to become a registered nurse. Lila worked as a hospice nurse, taught certified nursing assistants, and cared for seniors at Central Baptist Nursing Home. Lila was recognized by many for her extraordinary efforts, endless compassion, and true dedication. Touching the lives of others was such an honor to Lila.

Lila lived in the Villages for the last 24 years and loved everything about the communities. One of the many things Lila loved was volunteering. Lila volunteered at Cornerstone Hospice as well as the Villages Public Library.

Lila loved taking long walks on the beautiful grounds of the Villages with her two dogs, Mandy and Shelby. She also loved playing tennis and pickle ball. Sitting back and reading a good book was also something Lila enjoyed.

Lila was a devoted and loving mother to her five children; Michael (Georgette), Linda, Ken (Patty), Tommy (Catalina), and Laura (Roberto). Lila loved her nine grandchildren; George, Eric, Samantha, Kenny, Katie, Jessica, Annie, Tommy, and Samuel. Lila also had the honor of being a great-grandmother to Georgia Mae. Lila was predeceased by her mother (Ann Lee), father (Joseph Lee), and brother (Donald Lee).

Lila will be remembered for her big heart, gentle touch, words of encouragement, and diligent patient care. Lila will truly be missed by all. We love you Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.

Rest in peace our sweet angel.♥️

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Palmetto Executive Golf Course needs help ASAP

A Village of Fenney resident played the Palmetto Executive Golf Course with his golf group and says the course needs help ASAP.

Ed McGinty’s offer of a debate is not believable

A Village of Dunedin resident who claims to have witnessed out-of-control behavior by Ed McGinty, contends that McGinty’s offer to debate the issues is not reasonable.

Tell the snitches on the Parking Patrol to get a hobby!

A Creekside Landing resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time for members of the Parking Patrol to get a hobby.

The Villages should help pay for waterfront improvements if they want it for marketing value

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that The Villages should help pay for waterfront improvements if they want it for marketing value.

We need an appeals process for recreation decisions

A Village of Belvedere resident is calling for an appeals process with regard to the Recreation Department’s decision on things like poker.

Photos