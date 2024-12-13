71.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 13, 2024
type here...

Washing your hands can be your best defense this holiday season

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

We are the season in which people want to be close, but it’s also the season of “holiday bugs” being passed around.

It may seem pretty basic, but your best defense is washing your hands. Washing your hands can protect you and those you love from an unwanted illness.

Handwashing with soap removes germs from hands. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, handwashing helps prevent infections because:

  • People frequently touch their eyes, nose, and mouth without even realizing it. Germs can get into the body through the eyes, nose and mouth and make us sick.
  • Germs from unwashed hands can get into foods and drinks while people prepare or consume them. Germs can multiply in some types of foods or drinks, under certain conditions, and make people sick.
  • Germs from unwashed hands can be transferred to other objects, like handrails, tabletops, or toys, and then transferred to another person’s hands.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You cannot dance on carpet

A Village of Alhambra resident offers her opinion in the carpet controversy at Savannah Center. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Freedom of speech makes America great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake reminds her fellow citizens that Freedom of speech makes America great.

Don’t take poker away from residents who need the social outlet

A Village of Sabal Chase resident was concerned to hear that poker games will be shut down as the first of the year. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Palmetto Executive Golf Course needs help ASAP

A Village of Fenney resident played the Palmetto Executive Golf Course with his golf group and says the course needs help ASAP.

Ed McGinty’s offer of a debate is not believable

A Village of Dunedin resident who claims to have witnessed out-of-control behavior by Ed McGinty, contends that McGinty’s offer to debate the issues is not reasonable.

Photos