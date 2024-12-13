Washing your hands can be your best defense this holiday season

We are the season in which people want to be close, but it’s also the season of “holiday bugs” being passed around.
It may seem pretty basic, but your best defense is washing your hands. Washing your hands can protect you and those you love from an unwanted illness.
Handwashing with soap removes germs from hands. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, handwashing helps prevent infections because:
- People frequently touch their eyes, nose, and mouth without even realizing it. Germs can get into the body through the eyes, nose and mouth and make us sick.
- Germs from unwashed hands can get into foods and drinks while people prepare or consume them. Germs can multiply in some types of foods or drinks, under certain conditions, and make people sick.
- Germs from unwashed hands can be transferred to other objects, like handrails, tabletops, or toys, and then transferred to another person’s hands.