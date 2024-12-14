Lester A. McCormick

Lester A. McCormick, 88, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of New Concord, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Leesburg Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Lester was born at home on March 13, 1936, in Norwich, Ohio. He is the son of the late Otto B. “O.B.” and Edna M. (Littick) McCormick. Lester worked as a self-employed painting contractor and for the United States Postal Service in New Concord as a rural letter carrier for many years. While working as a rural letter carrier, he received the “Million Mile Safe Driving” award. He was a member of the Highland Grange, the Muskingum County Pomona Grange, and was active in 4-H in his youth. Lester also worked for the Muskingum County Board of Elections for many years. He was a member of the College Drive Presbyterian Church, attending both in person and watching online once he moved to Florida.

Lester was active in his Florida community as well. He was a member of The Villages’ Aviation Club and he attended numerous musical and theatrical performances. He and Mary Ann enjoyed dancing and learning new dances on the squares at The Villages and exploring the community on their street rod golf cart. His favorite hobby was flying. He held both a private pilot certificate and instrument rating. He loved taking his Piper Cub and later Cessna Cardinal for a flight around the countryside on weekends.

Most importantly, Lester cherished the time he spent with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose memory will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones.

Lester is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Mary Ann (Wilson) McCormick, whom he married on December 30, 1956; his daughters, Lezlee (David) Thaeler and Betsy (Brad Griffin) McCormick; his grandchildren, Chloe (Conor) Baird, Claire Thaeler, Elise Griffin, and Emma Griffin; his sister, Martha Shepler; as well as his several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Lester is preceded in death by his son, baby McCormick; as well as his siblings, Francis (Marie) McCormick, Lyle (Alice Ruth) McCormick, Anita McCormick, John Clay (Mary Lou) McCormick, and Mary Hutcheson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the College Drive Presbyterian Church, 2 West High Street, New Concord, OH 43762, to support the Love Fund.