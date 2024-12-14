69.8 F
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Suspected Walmart shoplifter tells cops he’s been having ‘money issues’

By Staff Report
Comments

A suspected Walmart shoplifter told law enforcement he’s been having “money issues” after he was nabbed while trying to steal Wrangler blue jeans from the store.

Jonathon David Rummel, 31, of Summerfield, entered the Walmart store in Summerfield on Thursday night and was observed by store personnel folding two pairs of Wrangler jeans together to make it look as if he only had one pair, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When he went to the self-checkout lane, he only scanned one pair of jeans. In addition, he had replaced the price tag with a price tag from a measuring cup in the kitchen section of the store.

Screenshot
Jonathon David Rummel

While speaking with a deputy, Rummel blamed his actions on “money issues.” He is already on felony probation due to an Orange County conviction on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Due to the probation violation, he was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

