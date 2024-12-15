Donald Bryan Learned

Donald Bryan Learned August 13, 1955 ~ December 10, 2024 Donald Bryan Learned was born on August 13, 1955, in Denver, Colorado, to Gordon and Betty (Dawson) Learned.

He passed away peacefully on December 10, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 25 years, Mary Rudolf; his daughter, Kelsey Learned; his grandson, Preston Learned; his nephew, Kacey (Allison) Learned; and numerous cherished friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Betty, and his older brother, Bruce Learned.

Don grew up in south Denver, where he attended Thomas Jefferson High School, later continuing his education at the University of Northern Colorado. In 1982, he moved to Pueblo, Colorado, where he spent 33 years working with SCA Insurance. Don was a dedicated community member, serving on the boards of the Pueblo Housing Authority and NeighborWorks. He took great pride in his craftsmanship, particularly in renovating rental properties, and he also served as President of the Nona Brooks Homeowners Association. A founding member of the Friday 12:31 Lunch Club, Don cherished the camaraderie it brought. He was also a proud member of The Colorado Mile High Clam and Lobster Club. A staunch Denver Broncos fan, Don enjoyed running, cycling, golf, skiing, and traveling.

He rode in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) for 17 years, many of those alongside Mary. Their final ride across Iowa was on their tandem bike in 2019. The couple also traveled the world together, exploring destinations like the Pacific Northwest, Spain, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, Thailand, and Ireland, forming lifelong friendships along the way. In retirement, Don and Mary acquired a 5th-wheel trailer to explore the United States. They embarked on adventures through the Western states, including visits to Lambeau Field, the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama, and Florida. Their visits to Florida inspired their relocation to Summerfield in July 2024.

Though cancer cut short his dreams of a peaceful retirement, Don embraced his new life in Florida, cherishing his palm trees and never losing his positive outlook. In his final days, he maintained a sense of humor and always found something to laugh about. His final message to those he leaves behind is: “LIVE, LIVE, LIVE!” A Celebration of Life will be held in Pueblo, Colorado, at a date, time, and location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ted & Diane Brandley House, Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860. May Don’s memory live on in the hearts of those who knew him.