Sunday, December 15, 2024
Government offices relocating to new ‘center’ of The Villages

By Meta Minton
The District Office will be relocating in January to the new “center” of The Villages.

The bulk of District officials will be moving from the main office at Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

In Brownwood, the new government offices will be setting up shop in the former Street of Dreams building. It’s a large building, but filling it up won’t be a problem. The government in The Villages has been growing about as rapidly as Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Amenity Authority Committee member Don Deakin, one of the longest serving elected officials in The Villages, noted that moving the District Offices will be a monumental task.

“With all of the files and records that must be maintained, it’s a big task,” Deakin said.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors earlier this year inked a $1.5 million yearly lease for the office space at Brownwood. The annual lease for 38,648 square feet of office space at Brownwood is $128,445 per month.

District government will maintain some office space at Lake Sumter Landing to the tune of $5,092 per month.

The “strategic” relocation results in an increase of 6,769 square feet (a 20 percent increase) in total office space and an increase of $52,534 in total monthly expenses, according to a memo from District Manager Kenny Blocker.

“The benefits of this move are significant. It allows for the centralization of team members currently spread across three locations, improving operational efficiency and communication. The additional footage provides ample space to accommodate current needs and future growth. The Brownwood location positions our main operations close to the new center of the community, enhancing accessibility for residents in that area,” Blocker said in the memo.

The address for the new office at Brownwood is 3571 Kiessel Road.

The Brownwood leased rental space will be subject to annual increases based on the Consumer Price Index. The remaining rental space leased at Lake Sumter Landing will be subject to a 2 percent annual increase.

The Brownwood lease is for 10 years. The Lake Sumter Landing lease is for five years.

