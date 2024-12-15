June O. Locke

75.3 F
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
June Overall Locke, 91, of the Villages, Florida, died December 12, 2024 at home with family at her bedside.

June was born in Wartrace, Tennessee at the Wartrace Hotel which her family originally built and owned. She was raised in Shelbyville, Tennessee and Hollywood, Florida; graduate and retired employee of Motlow State Community College and member of New Covenant Methodist Church of The Villages, Florida. She also belonged to the art club at Freedom Pointe of The Villages, Florida.

June was a lifetime member of the National Garden Clubs of America; long time member of the Shelbyville Garden Club and Home Demonstration Club. She was an active stay at home mom until returning to work in the late 70’s; expert seamstress and artist; avid cook and social butterfly. She had many, many friends and never met a stranger. She was affectionately known to her family and their friends as “B.”

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Bobby Richard Locke, and 5 children: Sherri (Roy) Chockley of Nashville, TN; Michelle (Steve) Hindman of Russellville, KY; Juli (Mike) Rice of Milan, TN; Wyatt (Carey) Taylor of Alpharetta, GA; David (Kim) Locke of Ball Ground, GA; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Bob) and Anne Parsons Overall; her sister, Martha Jane Overall Wheatley; her brother, James Robert (Bobby) Overall.

In lieu of flowers, honorary contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee or the American Cancer Society.

