Vivian Ownby Arnold-Niemeier

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Vivian Ownby Arnold-Niemeier of the Villages, who peacefully passed away on December 10, 2024, at the age of 88. Vivian was born on December 6, 1936, in Sevierville, TN to Clarence and Faye (Loveday) Ownby. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who touched the lives of everyone she met.

Vivian was twice widowed, married to Daniel Sullivan Arnold of Lexington, KY for 18 years and Charles W. ‘Sonny’ Niemeier of the Villages for 26 years. She was the proud mother of 2 children, Keith (Sharon) Arnold of Lexington, KY and Thomas (Beth) Arnold of Ocala, FL, 3 grandchildren – Marcia (Taylor) Rapchak, Daniel (Kelsey Minarik) Arnold, and Nathan (Rachel Francis) Arnold, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was the proud stepmother of Sonny’s 2 sons, Mike (Betty) Niemeier and Dan (Lynn) Niemeier, and grandmother to their 5 children – Brian (Kristie) Niemeier, Nikki (Mat) Edwards, John Paul (Erika) Niemeier, Dana Niemeier, Leslie Niemeier and great-grandmother to 7.

Having lived in the Villages for over 26 years, Vivian had a strong sense of community. She was a college professor in both KY and NC. Her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor made her a cherished member of the Kentucky Klub (founding member), the Heart of Dixie, Guys and Dolls II (golf), Red Hat Society, and several bridge groups. She was a member of the Chapel of Christian Faith.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 18, 2025, at the Savannah Center, from 2:30-5 pm. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate the life of Vivian. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. She was a supporter of Alzheimer’s and Breast Cancer Research.

At a later date, private burial services will be held at the family cemetery located in TN.

Vivian will be remembered for her unwavering love, her strength, and the lasting impact she had on the hearts of her loved ones. Her love for her family and her warm, nurturing spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.