69.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 16, 2024
type here...

Beautiful sunrise over the Palms Course at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

By Staff Report
Comments

Check out this beautiful sunrise over the 9th hole of the Palms Course at the Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie L. Clark for sharing!

Beautiful sunrise over the Palms Course at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course
Beautiful sunrise over the Palms Course at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident looks forward to a new administration and believes, “All the righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail.”

Residents should demand safety improvements on multi-modal paths

A Village of Belvedere resident contends Villagers should details their concerns about safety on the multi-modal paths. Read his Letter to the Editor.

So what does the county do for us?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wonders if Villagers are paying amenity fees, what does the county do? Read his Letter to the Editor.

More reflectors are needed to improve safety for golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine says more reflectors are needed to improve safety for golf carts.

Is America turning a blind eye to Israel’s genocide?

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if the U.S. is turning a blind eye to Israel’s genocide.

Photos