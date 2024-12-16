Sue-Anne Pierce

Sue-Anne Pierce, age 71, peacefully went to meet her Lord and Savior on December 3, 2024, at her home in The Villages, FL. Sue courageously battled pancreatic cancer for nearly two years, displaying unparalleled bravery, positivity, and steadfastness. Born on October 6, 1953, in Shawano, WI, she was the beloved daughter of the late William H. Pierce and Virginia (Cooper) Pierce.

She deeply loved and cherished her older brothers during their time together on earth. In 1954, Sue, her mother, and her brothers relocated to Shawano, Wisconsin, where her mother single-handedly raised the family. Sue attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Shawano High School before moving to Kaukauna, Wisconsin, where she finished high school with the class of 1971. In November 1971, Sue joined the United States Army and served with distinction for 28 years in both active and reserve duty, retiring in September 1998. During her military career, she became one of the first women to achieve the rank of Command Sergeant Major (CSM) in 1991, the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Army. In 1998, Sue was awarded the Legion of Merit (LOM) for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. Throughout her career, she proudly served as a brave warrior and helped pave the way for women in the military today.

Sue’s civilian career was dedicated to the manufacturing equipment, sales, and services for the pulp and paper industry. She climbed the ranks in various sales and marketing roles until she joined the Johnson Corporation in Three Rivers, Michigan, as a Regional Sales Manager in June 1993. Following Johnson Corporation’s merger with Kadant Corporation in August 2005, Sue was promoted to Regional Sales Manager, overseeing equipment sales and service for Texas, Oklahoma, and the Gulf States region. Sue retired from this position in early 2016. She cherished her time at the company, proudly collaborating with customers, management, and coworkers at Kadant Johnson.

Sue embraced her retirement, eagerly traveling with her spouse, Kathy, to visit friends and family across the United States. A devoted RV enthusiast, she joyfully explored various regions of the country in multiple recreational vehicles since the early 1990s, living by the motto “All who wander are not lost!”. Sue was also a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, sharing season tickets with her friend, Liz Greenwald, of Leland, North Carolina. While living in Shawano, Wisconsin, she rarely missed attending a game in person and never missed watching a live broadcast. Additionally, she was a passionate supporter of women’s college basketball, regularly attending the Women’s Final Four Tournament with her friends, the late Judy Janquart of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Denise Matz of Gilbert, Arizona, and many others over the past twenty years. Sue’s spirited and larger-than-life presence brought positivity to the world. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Sue is survived by her spouse, Kathy Forsberg, The Villages, FL; her sister-in-law, Betty (Nicholas) Pierce, Cecil, WI; nieces, Gina Pierce, Scottsdale, AZ, Tiffiny (Robert) Pierce-Kunze, Abbotsford, WI, and Nichole (David) Pierce-Jakel, Curtiss, WI; nephews, Nicholas “Josh” (Crissy) Pierce, Weyauwega, WI, Albert (Lonnie Nguyen) Pierce Jr., Tinley Park, IL, Cole Pierce, Scottsdale, AZ,and Michael Pierce (John), San Francisco, CA; and great-nephews, Hudson J. Pierce and Albert L. Pierce III.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers Paul Pierce, John Pierce, Albert Pierce, Nicholas Pierce and Patrick Pierce.

Sue will be laid to rest with full military honors at King Veterans Military Memorial Cemetery in King, Wisconsin, in the spring or summer of 2025. The exact date will be announced at a later date.