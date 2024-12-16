Wayne Walter Zuegel, 91, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024. Wayne was born on September 29, 1933, in Chicago, IL to his loving parents; Walter Fritz and Marie (Biehl) Zuegel.

Wayne grew up in Roseland, IL, and found his passion for sports at an early age. He spent most of his life playing baseball (until the age of 39) and softball (until the age of 82). He had a knack for baseball and even found himself playing up against professionals like Billy Martin and Mike Squires. Wayne was enlisted in the United States Army in September of 1953, where he was a Motor Vehicle Operator, and honorably discharged two years later.

His passion even followed him into the military as he played baseball in the Army as well. He planned to attend Drake University, but found himself in need of a job after purchasing a 1955 Ford Convertible. So, Wayne began working for the Michigan Bell phone company in January of 1956 as an installer. During this time, he met the love of his life, Judith and the two married on February 14, 1959.

The couple moved a few times in Illinois and eventually settled in Michigan where Wayne built their home. Wayne and Judith raised 5 children together, all of whom Wayne was extremely proud of. He was quite competitive as well and always attended all of his children’s’ sporting events to cheer them on. Aside from his passion for sports, he enjoyed spending time on the water. Wayne was even given the nickname “Nauti K”. He often expressed his pride for his children by sharing that they were all on water skis by the age of 7.

Wayne and Judith eventually became residents of The Villages, FL, where the two attended church at Lady Lake Methodist Church. Wayne was also a long time member of the American Legion, Gold Wing Motorcycle Club, Southwest Florida Chicago Bears Club and University of Michigan Club in The Villages. Wayne was deeply loved and cared for by his family and friends.

Wayne will be missed dearly and remembered fondly for being a loving husband, devoted father, beloved grandfather and great grandfather. “Take it slow.” – Wayne W. Zuegel Wayne is survived by his children: Keith (Eva) Zuegel, Kimm (Ernie) McDowell, Karen (Jim) Warner and Kathy (Danny) Quick, as well as 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Wayne is preceded in passing by his adoring wife of 52 years; Judith Zuegel, his parents, and a sister, Marylin Galbraith.