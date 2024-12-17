Florence Thomas, 103, of The Villages, FL, passed away on December 14, 2024. Florence was born on February 23, 1921, in Brooklyn, NY to her loving parents, David and Rachel Davis.

Florence and her beloved husband, Martin Thomas, were pioneers as first residents of Levittown, NY. Much later Mr. And Mrs. Thomas also had a residence in West Palm Beach, FL.

Mrs. Thomas retired from Levittown Public Library after many years of service and many letters of appreciation throughout the years from, particularly, “Patron’s of the bookmobile.”

In 2018, Florence moved to The Villages, Florida, and became a family member of Temple Shalom in Oxford, Fl. Among her sweetest memories was listening to her father singing Yiddish music, and Richard Tucker davening.

Her daughter, Sandy, remembers well a key to family health (and possibly Florence’s longevity) was the “steamed vegetables my mother made a part of every dinner.”

Florence was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Martin, who passed in 1996, as well as her son, Charles Thomas (2013), her parents, many much loved sisters and brothers, and sisters- and brothers-in-law.

Florence is survived by her daughter, Sandy Thomas, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.