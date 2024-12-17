Robert Siano

It is with great sadness that Robert R. Siano, age 85, has passed away at “Ted and Diane Bradley House” on November 26th, 2024.

Bob was born April 7th, 1939, in Manhattan, New York; son of Fred and Margaret Siano. Bob served in the United States Navy from 1956-1962 and was a cook on the Navy ship.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his beloved wife of 65 years Carol, his children, Margaret (Tom), Bobby, Andrea (Howie). Grandchildren; Jason, Danny, Justin and Rain. Great Grandchildren; Isabella, Evalyse, Austin and Amelia. Bob’s only sibling is his late sister Audrey Elliott.

In his younger years Bob enjoyed horseback riding and ice skating. Bob was also passionate about bowling and was an avid sports fan who loved watching his teams which included: The New York Rangers, The Yankees and The Giants. He enjoyed swimming, going to the beach, and relaxing in the sun. He loved reading ‘Janet Evanovich’ novels, painting and making ceramic tile projects.

Bob loved many artists, but his favorite artist was Neil Diamond, he especially loved the song ‘Sweet Caroline’; Bob also loved the group ‘ABBA’. He loved and adored his dog, Daisie; she was his best friend and they both enjoyed relaxing in the sun together. He was a very kindhearted man and was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was a very proud and hard-working man.

He started working in his early years as a bricklayer, eventually became a route driver and even owned his own uniform business for many years. He always loved making people laugh and telling jokes, his favorite joke always came about when asked if he got a haircut, he would respond with No, I got them all cut!” Every birthday one of us always quotes what he constantly told everyone when they were blowing out their candles, he always said, “On my 50th birthday, I blew out every single candle in one shot” and the quote will always be remembered on every single birthday to come. He will always be remembered, loved and missed very much by all of us.