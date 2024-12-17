William Cassidy

South Ryegate, VT, William Albert Cassidy, 78 of Scott Hwy, died unexpectedly at his second home in The Villages, FL on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Bill was born in Miami, FL on August 23, 1946, to Durwood and Pauline (Allen) Cassidy. On September 23, 1977, he married Marjory (Farrow) Cassidy. He grew up in South Ryegate and attended St. Johnsbury Trade School.

He worked for many years in construction as a mechanic that led him to own and operate Cassidy Crane Service. Bill was a hard worker; he started working on cars while he was a kid in South Ryegate at his father’s garage. He never met a mechanical problem he couldn’t master. Bill could not sit idle and never fully retired.

In his free time, he loved to ride motorcycles, go snowmobiling and travel. He loved to spend the winters in FL.

Bill is survived by his five children, Janice Hatch and husband Preston and their children Bradley Cassidy and Scott Hatch; Jodi Hart and partner Randy and her children Patrick Hart, Jr. and Courtney Hart Brigante; Michael Davidson and wife Debra and their daughter Tonya Bonvouloir; Denise Baril and husband Rick and their children David Burroughs III, Devin Burroughs, Danielle Burroughs, Carson Baril, Noah Baril and Tristain Baril; Christopher Davidson and wife Lori with their children Mark Davidson, Cooper Davidson and Camden Davidson. 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Brother Michael Cassidy and brother in-law Cedric Farrow and nieces, nephews and cousins. Extended family, Phil and Patti, Bob and Laurianne and Wally and Karen.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Marjory on May 30, 2020.