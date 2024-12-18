68.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Target employee allegedly rings up $1,615 theft with help of boyfriend

By Staff Report
A Target employee allegedly stole $1,615 in merchandise from the store with the help of her boyfriend.

Elizabeth Ann Mancini, 47, of Wildwood, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of theft at the store at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Elizabeth Mancini
Elizabeth Mancini

The store’s asset protection associate launched an investigation involving merchandise that Mancini would ring up and then void the purchases, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. This happened on numerous dates in November and December. The investigation revealed Mancini would scan items, but then void them out. The boyfriend wound up paying $313 for $1,928 worth of merchandise, leaving the store with a loss of $1,615.

Mancini was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,500 bond.

