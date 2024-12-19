Barbara Moore

79.5 F
The Villages
December 19, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
The Lord called Billie to heaven on December 13, 2024. She was born on April 12, 1929 and was preceded in death by her late husbands, Jim and Worth and her daughter, Lisa. She leaves behind ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Billie was a graduate of Cortland State Teachers College where she majored in physical education. She and Jim married in 1951, had four children, David (Pam), Lisa (Dan), Deborah (Jim) and Christopher (Theresa).

After thirteen years at Canterbury School, they moved to Indiana where they founded LaLumiere School in 1965. LaLumiere School, like Canterbury, is a college preparatory school run by Catholic laymen. Today it is flourishing.

Billie was an avid bridge player and loved golf, bocce and aerobics. As a member of shoebox, she knit over five hundred helmet hats for the soldiers.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cornerstone Hospice or Shoebox.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida at 8:30 a.m. on January 13, 2025.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held afterwards at the Mulberry Recreation Center in Lady Lake, Florida from 1:00 to 3:00pm.

