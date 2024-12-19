Gladys McCrea Lewis

Gladys McCrea Lewis, 94, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1930 and passed away in The Villages, Florida, on December 13, 2024.

Gladys grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs with her parents, sisters, and a trio of ducks (Huey, Duey, and Louie). After graduating from Lower Merion High School and attending art school, Gladys married David N Lewis in 1951. Together they moved from East Coast to West, settling in Northeast Indiana to raise their four children, William, Charles, Laurie, and Susan.

Gladys was a lifelong learner. It was in Florida that she found her calling at Bealls, and what started as a necessary means to live in the Sunshine State, turned into a 25-year career and lifelong friends. Until recently, her weekly trips to the store continued, as did her knack for finding the best deals! It was also in Florida that Gladys decided to learn to play the organ and continued her love for painting. What an example she set!

Gladys built a strong community of friends and took delight in caring for others. She was also blessed with a talent for decorating, especially for Christmas! She knew how to turn a Florida home into an elegant and festive winter wonderland and felt true delight when she could share this magical environment with friends and their families.

But most will remember Gladys for her simple ability to connect. With her, you felt heard, valued, truly special. She saw you and your talents and was your greatest cheerleader. She loved ferociously and was staunchly loyal. To say she will be missed is truly an understatement…it just falls short.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Alice, Marion (sister), and William (son). She is survived by her husband David, son Charles, daughters Laurie and Susan, as well as seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her dog, Lacey (who you could argue should have been listed first)!

A celebration of life will be held soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.