Jason Atwell Williams

Jason Atwell Williams, 52, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on December 14, 2024, at the Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida.

Jason is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sherry (Hale), son, Jason Sabastian, daughter, Brieanna (Dave Ackley) , grandsons, Chase and Brody, stepson, Zackary Johnson, sister, Angie Jackson (Doug), stepsisters – Carol Johns (Dave) & Kendra Abee, Aunt Debbie Spencer, Uncle Jimmy Nicely (Peggy), and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Preceded in death by his father, Atwell Williams and mother, Ginger Williams and several aunts and uncles.

Jason resided in Lake and Marion counties all his life. He prided himself on being a successful business owner as a concrete finisher and provided quality work to all his customers. He also enjoyed providing his services to White Aluminum for many years. He was very creative and loved playing the drums, watching Miami Dolphins and playing with his grandsons. He was passionate about working on vehicles. Everyone who knew him was captivated by his ability to find joy in the small things in life and his enthusiasm for working on automobiles. Jason will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who will forever cherish the memories of his humor, kindness and adventurous spirit. He will be missed but never forgotten and always loved.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shands Cancer Center, Giving to UF Health – UF Health. https://ufhealth.org/giving

There will be a Celebration of Life in Loving Memory of Jason on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. City of Fruitland Park Community Center, 205 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland Park, FL 34731. A small reception will follow.