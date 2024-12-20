68 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 20, 2024
type here...

Jason Atwell Williams

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Jason Atwell Williams
Jason Atwell Williams

Jason Atwell Williams, 52, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on December 14, 2024, at the Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida.

Jason is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sherry (Hale), son, Jason Sabastian, daughter, Brieanna (Dave Ackley) , grandsons, Chase and Brody, stepson, Zackary Johnson, sister, Angie Jackson (Doug), stepsisters – Carol Johns (Dave) & Kendra Abee, Aunt Debbie Spencer, Uncle Jimmy Nicely (Peggy), and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Preceded in death by his father, Atwell Williams and mother, Ginger Williams and several aunts and uncles.

Jason resided in Lake and Marion counties all his life. He prided himself on being a successful business owner as a concrete finisher and provided quality work to all his customers. He also enjoyed providing his services to White Aluminum for many years. He was very creative and loved playing the drums, watching Miami Dolphins and playing with his grandsons. He was passionate about working on vehicles. Everyone who knew him was captivated by his ability to find joy in the small things in life and his enthusiasm for working on automobiles. Jason will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who will forever cherish the memories of his humor, kindness and adventurous spirit. He will be missed but never forgotten and always loved.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shands Cancer Center, Giving to UF Health – UF Health. https://ufhealth.org/giving

There will be a Celebration of Life in Loving Memory of Jason on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. City of Fruitland Park Community Center, 205 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland Park, FL 34731. A small reception will follow.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Elon Musk has a new puppet

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it looks like Elon Musk has a new puppet.

If structures are suddenly ‘amenities’ residents will be driven out of The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident fears that if structures like bridges and the Lake Sumter Landing dock are suddenly “amenities” residents will be driven out of The Villages by astronomically high amenity fees.

We don’t want to be forced into Medicare Advantage plan

A Village of Sanibel resident has had some recent medical experience and the last thing he wants is to be forced into a Medical Advantage plan.

Keep the Bad Parking photos coming!

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, admits to being a fan of Bad Parking and wants Villages-News.com to continue publishing the photos.

Snowbird who complained about TVs in restaurants needs to improve people skills

A Village of Polo Ridge resident says a snowbird who complained about TVs in restaurants probably needs to improve his people skills.

Photos