Gary Martin Arnold

Gary Martin Arnold, 76, of The Villages Florida, passed into heaven on December 19, 2024. Gary was born to Rollie and Ruth Arnold of Oak Harbor on May 3, 1948.

His extended family, the Atwaters, were very close and the cousins spent a lot of time together. Gary enlisted in the Navy from 1968–1972, where he quickly rose to the rank of Second-Class Petty Officer. Not long after, he moved into advertising and spent much of his career at the Yellow Pages. But it was firefighting that always had his heart. He had been a volunteer firefighter since 1974, but then had the opportunity to become a full-time Fire Chief, a lifelong dream, in 1998. He served valiantly as the Fire Chief of Union Township/South Lebanon Fire Department, turning the department around and establishing it as a first-rate firehouse. He loved training up firefighters and running command on scenes. He was a patriot and a public servant.

Gary married the love of his life, Christine Louise Lechlak, on June 15, 1974. This summer they celebrated 50 years together with a family cruise, one of their favorite vacations. Gary was a devoted husband and demonstrated what a husband’s love should be. They added a daughter, Stacey, in 1979 and a son, Brian, in 1983, and Gary dedicated his life to providing a stable home.

He was a man of integrity and instilled these values in his children. Gary and Chris moved to Florida in 2005 and loved their time in the sun. Gary was an avid softball player and enjoyed golf when he could. In their early days in The Villages, you could find them at Katie Belle’s dancing to country and polka music. Most importantly, Gary was born again the spring of 1983 at 34 years of age. Friends shared the gospel with him, invited him to church, and he gave his life to Jesus Christ. At life’s final breath, Gary was taken to heaven, not because of anything he had done, but because of the faith he had in Jesus. He wanted his friends and family to know the same love of God that had been his in Christ.

Gary was proceeded in death by his parents, Rollie and Ruth (Atwater) Arnold Fahle, and his nephew James Arnold. He is survived by his wife, Chris Arnold, daughter Stacey (Tony) Moore, Brian (Lauren) Arnold, his brother Gene (Sue) Arnold, and his sister-in-law Dawn Okos; his grandchildren Isabelle and Abigail Moore and Jameson and Natalie Arnold; and nieces Rachael (Jay) Szykowny, Amy (Mark) Kahl, and Angela Arnold, and nephew Joe (Amber) Okos. He deeply loved all his family.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, December 29 at New Life Christian Church (Wildwood) with Dr. Brian Arnold officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the service at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of condolence can be made to New Life Christian Church

“Blessings by the Spoonful” ministry. Arrangements provided by Roberts of Ocala Funeral Home.