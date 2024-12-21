Palmer Legends Country Club under new ownership

Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages is under new ownership.

The Suleiman family has taken over the country club which still proudly bears the name of golf legend Arnold Palmer.

The Suleimans are acquiring the country club ownership from the Strausbaugh family, which has been running it for nearly two decades.

The Suleimans are enlarging their culinary footprint in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, with the latest country club acquisition. They also operate the Havana, Mallory Hill, Glenview and Nancy Lopez country clubs, as well as restaurants such as RedSauce at Lake Sumter Landing and Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood.

The Suleiman family also runs a large a catering business.