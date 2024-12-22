Agnes Alberta DeBenedittis

Agnes DeBenedittis, 93, passed away on December 18, 2024, in Charleston, SC surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank (2020) and 3 daughters: Teri (2019), Beverly (1994), and Krisann (1973), and her granddaughter Sarah (2007). She leaves behind 6 children: Tom DeBenedittis (Florida), Kathy (Mike) Timcho (The Villages), Kevin (Kathleen) DeBenedittis (New Mexico), Dawn (David) Keller, (South Carolina), Paul DeBenedittis, (The Villages), and Gayle (Mark) DiCicco (Missouri). She was a grandmother to 15: Alan, Rebecca, Matt, Paige, Rachel, Melissa, Danielle, Ryan, Andrew, Justin, Thomas, Kyle, Michelle, Jordan, and Daniel and their significant others; great-grandmother to 16: Mackinley, Emma, Ayva, Kymilee, Emerson, Keller, Ford, Avery, Anderson, Bennett, Reed, Ezekiel, Parker, Harrison, Jaina, and Rebecca. Her 17th great grandchild is expected in early 2025. Creating this large family legacy was her greatest joy.

Allie was born in New Jersey but was raised and spent her early adulthood in Long Island, NY. When she married Frank, becoming an Air Force wife, then a FAA air traffic controller wife, they spent their early marriage moving often, including a 4-year tour in the Philippines, but then settled and spent their remaining years living in the various cities in the South. They spent 20 years in Griffin, GA until Frank retired and they moved to The Villages, FL. While raising many of their kids in Griffin, Allie and Frank were an active part of the community in bowling leagues, Elk’s activities, foster parenting and attending many school functions. They owned Dipper Dan Ice Cream Shoppe for a few years and Allie was the manager of the Magnolia Lanes bowling center until they retired. They loved traveling, cruises, trips to Europe and going to various cities visiting their many children.

After moving to The Villages and remaining there for over 26 years, Allie thrived in that environment and made so many new friends and found places to serve. She was an active bowler and competitive card player. Allie was never one to sit still, and started a local women’s club that still exists today, started a Christmas gift giving program in the local school system and served 2 terms as an elected Supervisor for VCDD #1. Her proudest moments in her later years were being on the same national election ballot as George Bush in 2004 and getting her GED at 81 in 2013.

Allie moved to South Carolina to be closer to some of her family, but missed her friends and life in The Villages. Allie always instilled family love, education and service wherever she lived. She is now happily sitting in the presence of her savior, Jesus Christ, and loving on her family who went before her.

The family would like to thank her caregivers for the past 4 years at Watercrest, Buena Vista in The Villages, Ashley Gardens and Wellmore Living Communities in Charleston, SC. They all loved her as their own grandmother and allowed her final years to be dignified and safe.

Allie’s Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2024 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service. Burial will be Friday, December 27, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Griffin, GA in Westwood Memorial Gardens on Everee Inn Rd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the work of the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association both of which affected her life greatly.