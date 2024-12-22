46 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 22, 2024
type here...

William D. Fulton

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
William D. Fulton
William D. Fulton

William D. Fulton, born Jun. 28, 1936 in Coalport, PA; died Dec. 4, 2024 in The Villages, FL.

Bill was a loving husband to his late wife Patricia; and a great father and role model to his children, Mark Fulton, Michael Fulton, Jeffrey Fulton and Debra Fulton Fisette; and grandfather/great grandfather to many children. He very proudly served our country in the United States Navy Master Chief (retired).

Bill was an avid Bridge player for 23 years in The Villages, a member of the coin club, investment club, NCVA and Michigan clubs, as well as having played Cribbage and golfed regularly with his “NCVA buddies” and on teams with Pat until her death.

He enjoyed his family, friends, and neighbors to the fullest and was loved by so many that he crossed paths with, in his life. We know that Dad is now resting peacefully with our mother Pat in Heaven and they may have already joined a Bridge Group. Rest in Peace Dad, you’ve earned it.

Bill’s Celebration of Life service will be on January 11, 2025 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oxford, 4060 County Road 108, Oxford, FL 34484, where he was an active member and routinely volunteered for any needs.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why are residents paying for advertising on the bridge at Spanish Springs?

A Villager is wondering why amenity money is being used to light up the bridge with advertising for The Villages.

Banning of faith-based Batterers Intervention Program in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader laments a decision by lawmakers to hand the reins of the Batterers Intervention Programs over to a state agency.

Trump’s choice for ambassador to Israel doesn’t recognize Palestinians

A reader from Milwaukee points out that Trump’s choice for ambassador to Israel doesn’t recognize the Palestinian people.

Elon Musk has a new puppet

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it looks like Elon Musk has a new puppet.

If structures are suddenly ‘amenities’ residents will be driven out of The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident fears that if structures like bridges and the Lake Sumter Landing dock are suddenly “amenities” residents will be driven out of The Villages by astronomically high amenity fees.

Photos