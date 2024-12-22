William D. Fulton

William D. Fulton, born Jun. 28, 1936 in Coalport, PA; died Dec. 4, 2024 in The Villages, FL.

Bill was a loving husband to his late wife Patricia; and a great father and role model to his children, Mark Fulton, Michael Fulton, Jeffrey Fulton and Debra Fulton Fisette; and grandfather/great grandfather to many children. He very proudly served our country in the United States Navy Master Chief (retired).

Bill was an avid Bridge player for 23 years in The Villages, a member of the coin club, investment club, NCVA and Michigan clubs, as well as having played Cribbage and golfed regularly with his “NCVA buddies” and on teams with Pat until her death.

He enjoyed his family, friends, and neighbors to the fullest and was loved by so many that he crossed paths with, in his life. We know that Dad is now resting peacefully with our mother Pat in Heaven and they may have already joined a Bridge Group. Rest in Peace Dad, you’ve earned it.

Bill’s Celebration of Life service will be on January 11, 2025 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oxford, 4060 County Road 108, Oxford, FL 34484, where he was an active member and routinely volunteered for any needs.