Gage Devon Stokes

Gage Devon Stokes, 23, Webster, Florida passed away suddenly on December 21, 2024 in Hernando County, Florida. Gage was born in Leesburg, Florida on August 26, 2001, and given to Jared Stokes and Dorothy Jo (Flatt) Stokes who loved and cherished Gage from the time they received their precious son.

Gage was a lifelong resident of Sumter County and had attended South Sumter High School. He loved to fish and go hunting. Gage was very sociable and loved to hang out with his friends. He was very happy and always looked for the best in people. Gage was of the Christian faith. He worked for Taylor and Sons Ground – Breaking of Ocala, Florida as an Equipment Operator.

He is survived by his parents, Jared and Dorothy Jo Stokes of Damascus, GA; his paternal grandmother: Carol Stokes of Wildwood, FL; two brothers: Jameson Adams and Henry Adams both of Bushnell, FL; a sister: Destiny Adams of Bushnell, FL; his girlfriend: Jaime Culbertson and her son, Kaison of Webster, FL; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gage was preceded in death by his sister, Chiane Pridgen.

The family has requested donations be made to your local ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in Gage’s loving memory.