Charles Michael O’Maley

Charles Michael O’Maley, 84, of The Villages Florida, formerly of Gloucester, MA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 19th at Cornerstone Hospice House.

Born August 9, 1940, in Gloucester, MA, to Ralph B. and Elizabeth (Coyle) O’Maley. Loving husband and best friend of Joyce E. (Cusick) with whom he shared 54 years of marital bliss. After graduating from St Ann’s High School, he served his country in the US Navy and later earned a business degree from Fisher Junior College.

After 36 years with Verizon, Mike fulfilled his lifelong dream of retiring early at age 54. During retirement he attained his Captain’s license and taught marine navigation classes to others seeking licensure. He worked transporting actors to Hog Island during the filming of The Crucible and was the bodyguard for Winona Ryder during the filming. He was proud to be an Assistant Harbor Master for Gloucester and honored to later become the Harbor Master.

He was in this role during the filming of the Perfect Storm earning his wife a kiss from George Clooney. Most importantly his early retirement allowed him to travel the world with his wife Joyce. Mike made friends easily wherever he went and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed life at The Villages, playing golf and shuffleboard. Mike and Joyce formed lifelong friendships with so many people there.

Survived by his children, Tracy Boutin, Kelly and her husband Scott Swicker, Robin Doyle, Ralph O’Maley and his wife Marianne, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, a niece Erin O’Maley, many cousins, and shared a special bond with his cousin Paddy Brancaleone. He was predeceased by his brother John “Jack” O’Maley and his son in law Robert Doyle.Services will be held in Gloucester, MA at a later date in the spring.