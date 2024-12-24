Kim Marie Dethloff

Kim Marie Dethloff, born on August 24, 1956, in Flint, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida. She was the cherished daughter of the late George and Deanna Stevens.

A proud graduate of Davison High School’s Class of 1974, Kim built a life centered on love and devotion to her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Kenneth “Ken” Dethloff of Ocala, Florida; her son, Chad Al Stevens of Englewood, Florida; and her grandchildren, Cole, Max, and Elle Stevens of Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind her brothers Jeff (Kathy) Stevens of Davison, Michigan, and Thomas Stevens of Toledo, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who will fondly remember her warmth and kindness. Her two adored dogs, Bubba and Millie, were constant companions who brought her immense joy.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Daniel; and her sister Anne.

Her hobbies included shopping, tanning, her dogs, and the beach!

In accordance with Kim’s wishes, no formal services will be held due to the distance separating friends and family. Cremation has taken place. Honoring her memory, Ken has promised to take her to Daytona Beach one final time on the first, hot sunny day, of spring.

Kim’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. May those who loved her find comfort in remembering the joy she brought into their lives. She was indeed a class act!

I lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kim’s name to Hospice of Marion County, will be greatly appreciated. These folks are indeed some of the angels among us!