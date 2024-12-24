Nellie Richards

Nellie Jean Richards passed away on December 7, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m. while arriving in Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale, Florida after a 14-day Birthday Caribbean Cruise.

Nellie was born in Pensacola, FL on December 2, 1950, the youngest of the five children of Ezekiel Richards and Marie Richards. Nellie is survived by her sister Anita Frederick, Niece Amanda, Nephew Terry, and Nephew Leon. Nellie is survived by Nephew Howard Richards, son of deceased brother Howard “Buddy” Richards.

Nellie is survived by Niece Barbara Sowan, daughter of deceased sister Ruth Blum. Nellie is survived by Niece Sara Richards, and Nephew John Richards, children of deceased brother John “D” Richards and surviving sister-in-law Sharon Richards.

After graduating from Saint Michael’s grammar school in Pensacola, Florida, Nellie, at the age of fourteen moved to Vallejo, California to live with her sister Ruth. Nellie moved to the New York City metropolitan area, after being honorably discharged as “airman” Administration, Regular US Air Force, and securing her high school diploma (GED). Nellie attended Hunter College in New York City while living in Manhattan and worked in accounting, administration areas at MeadWestvaco Corporation-1976 and CBS Radio station WCB-AM New York City as Credit/Collections Administrator-1991.

Nellie met her very best friend Edmund at CBS Radio in 1977 and began a 47-year relationship. Nellie moved to the Villages, Florida, with Edmund in July 2004, made many new friends, traveled extensively in the United States and abroad, and enjoyed every minute, especially driving her golf- cart. Nellie enjoyed, sharing and gifting: Jewelry- anything that sparkled and shined, Perfumes- always trying new fragrances Clothing-blouses, jeans, pants, shoes Purses-big and small with lots of pockets.

Final cremation arrangements are being made by Hiers-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. 32162. A Celebration of Life will be held early in the New Year, 2025. Inurnment of the remains of Veteran Nellie Jean Richards will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers consider donating to St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL