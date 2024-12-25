Michael G. Byers

Michael G. Byers was born May 8, 1954, in Pontiac, Michigan. Michael transitioned to Heaven on December 18, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice near his home in Lady Lake, Florida.

Michael dedicated thirty years of employment to the General Motors Corporation in Pontiac, Michigan. After retirement Michael created his own business in specialized paint detailing of motorcycles. Michael’s artistic ability was considered one of the best in Oakland County, Michigan among dedicated motorcycle enthusiasts. Michael put his gift of working with his hands into projects to create a compound for sports activities for his growing sons at their home in Michigan. Michael’s artistic eye for the possibility in any project was forward thinking including building and restoration of homes in Michigan and Florida

Michael developed his commitment of ethics, hard work, and helping others in childhood and never wavered from this trait during his life. Michael was known for his quiet and kind demeanor. Mike was always willing to lend a helping hand to those around him, embodying a spirit of generosity and care that touched individuals in several locales. Michael had the gift to show kindness and compassion to all.

Michael enjoyed sports and playing softball on the Recreation Plantation team in Lady Lake, Florida. Michael was a team player and supported the team until his last days of life.

He is survived by his devoted spouse Peggyann; his sons Justin (Lauren) of Kansas and Jason (Michelle) of Michigan. Michael cherished each of his beloved grandchildren Iris, Waylon, Joslyn, Averlyn, and Paedyn. Mike also leaves behind his beloved sisters Carol (Walt) Belkowski, Susan (Bob) Hudson, and Lori Byers. Michael was loved by his stepchildren Gerald (Emine’) Fougner of Arizona, Amberlee (Brian) Barricklow of Arizona, and Nathanael (Corey) Fougner of Maine. Michael was cherished by his step-grandchildren Tristen, Lauren, Tirzah, Natalie, Benjamin, Warren, Elizabeth, and Hannah. Michael was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Barbara Byers, and his brother Richard “Rick” Byers.

Mike’s legacy of kindness and dedication will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. May his memory bring comfort to those he held dear.