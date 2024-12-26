Anna Johnston Baxter

Debbie Anna Johnston Baxter born June 29th, 1948, in Bushnell, Florida went to meet her Lord and Savior on December 22nd after a twenty-one-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

She grew up in rural Webster Florida attending Webster Elementary and graduated from South Sumter High School in Bushnell. She attended Lake Sumter Community College and then transferred to the University of Florida. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1971 and earned her Master of Education degree in 1987 from the University of Central Florida.

Anna spent her entire thirty-eight-year career in the Lake County School system as a beloved teacher and guidance counselor.

Anna is survived by her husband, Ed Baxter, of Leesburg, Florida and daughters Debbie Bullock (Clint) of Orlando, FL and Deanna Slone (Blake Keedy) of Fruitland Park, FL, sisters Christine Bess of Geneva, Alabama, Janice Ellison (Leroy) of Baldwin, FL, brother Billy Lewis (Linda), of Tavares, FL. She also is survived by stepdaughter Chantelle Alligood (Jay) of Jacksonville, FL, stepson Troy Baxter of Winter Haven, FL. She was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren, all of whom knew her as Nanna.

She was the loving aunt to twelve nieces and nephews. Anna loved spending as much time as possible with her wonderful children and grandchildren. Holidays, birthdays, graduations, baptisms, weddings and their sporting events were all special to her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Fulton Johnston, her mother, Anna Verdell Johnston, a sister Frances Farolene Lewis Johnson, and brothers Claude Lewis, Haywood Lewis, Lavelle Johnston, Robert Johnston, and Lamar Johnston.

Anna was a lifelong Baptist Church member and loved to sing in the choir and on praise teams. She loved southern gospel music and attended numerous concerts with Ed and their friends. She also loved to travel and traveled to all fifty states plus Canada, England and France.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Anna’s name to Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org) or American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org).

Celebration of Life will be held On December 28, 2024 Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Celebration Service: 11:00 a.m. Heritage Community Church 509 W Berckman Street Fruitland Park, Florida 34731 Immediately following celebration service: Graveside Service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 1901 CR 25A Leesburg, FL 34748 Following the service, lunch will be served at Deanna and Blake’s home.