Dorothy Jean Van Almen

Dorothy Jean Van Almen, 99, of The Villages passed way on December 19, 2024.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to her Mother Ruth Frye Dilmore and Father Harold Davey Dilmore and came to The Villages in 1995 from Concord Township, Ohio.

Mrs. Van Almen, with Late husband, William Joseph Van Almen, lived a happy active life in The Villages. They participated in the Big Sun Senior Olympics, where both of them won numerous Gold Medals for swimming, and they enjoyed playing tennis, water volleyball and golf together. One of Dot’s entertainment highlights was playing duplicate bridge, always grateful for the partners and club that made that possible. Dot enjoyed singing with the Choralettes. Mrs. Van Almen was retired from Residential Real Estate Sales for over 30 years.

She graduated from Ohio State University where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority having recently received her 75 year pin. Mrs. Van Almen was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church where she was a reader for over 20 years. She was a Hospice Volunteer since 1999 receiving a 10+ year pin. Mr. and Mrs. Van Almen always looked forward to family get togethers in Florida, Oregon, Washington and Ohio.

Mrs. Van Almen was preceded in death by her Husband: William Joseph Van Almen, 12/07/2015; Daughter: Joan Van Almen 01/14/1998; son: Jeffrey J. Van Almen 03/22/2015; 3 Brothers: Samuel J. Dilmore; Harold D. Dilmore ; John V. Dilmore ; Daughter in law: Gail Van Almen and Son in law: Ray Ferris.

Survivors include 2 Sons: William J. Van Almen, Jr. , Ravenna, Ohio; Philip A. Van Almen (Joy), Eastlake, Ohio; Daughter: Mary Jean Van Almen, Bellingham, Washington; 2 Daughter in Laws: Mary Wright ( Roy Wright); Mary Smith (Ron Smith); Son in Law: Dennis Balske (Martha Carter-Balske); 10 Grandchildren: Venessa Van Almen, Kyle Van Almen, Christian Van Almen (Chloe Gagnon), Connor Van Almen, Jacob Van Almen, Philip A. Van Almen, Jr. (Jen), Vincent Van Almen (Joele Baliker), Michael Balske (Jennifer), Cara Van Almen Balske (Peter Benzinger), Katie Balske (Byron Mosley); 2 Great Grandchildren: Victoria Van Almen and Jaxon Balske; and 7 first cousins on her Mother’s side and many Nieces and Nephews.

A visitation will take place on Monday, January 6, 2025 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a Prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at Beyer’s Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following morning at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake. FL 32159 at 8:30 a.m. Following the Mass a procession will be lead to Florida National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.