Robert Earl Taylor

Robert Earl Taylor, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away on December 22, 2024 after a year long battle with illness. Robert was born on June 8, 1940, in Lake Wales, FL to his loving parents; Earl Chypus and Willie Evelyn (Small) Taylor.

Robert grew up in Sunbury, North Carolina and attended services with his family at the Oak Grove Christian Church. Robert worked for 32 years at the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia and retired as a manager in 2000. In March of 2003, Robert and his beloved wife Sandra settled in The Villages, FL. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors; fishing, playing golf and of course softball and baseball. Robert played softball on several teams in The Villages and received the nickname “Wheels” for his speed.

Robert loved to spend time with his family and created lasting precious memories through his adventurous nature. He often took his wife and three daughters on camping trips where he enjoyed fishing and crabbing, especially on Hatteras Island in Outer Banks, NC.

Robert will be missed dearly and remembered fondly as being a man of integrity and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Robert is survived by his adoring wife of 64 years, Sandra Taylor, his daughters; Angela Land (Bill), Natalie Grengs (Chris) and Yvonne Elizabeth, as well as five grandchildren; Jasper, James Robert, David, Elisabeth, and Joseph, seven precious great grandchildren; Dean, Jack, Max, Kaiden, Triss Annalise, Cody and Aubrey, and a sister; Patricia Ann Lilley.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; Earl and Willie Taylor, a brother; Roland Carl Taylor, and brother in law; H.B. Lilley.

A graveside service will be held for Robert at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Friday December 27, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.