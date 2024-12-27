Michelle Eiliene Johnston

Michelle Eiliene Johnston, age 73, passed away December 19, 2024, in The Villages, Florida.

Michelle was born on February 18, 1951, in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Betti (Kremith) Wayne.

Michelle was raised in Upland California, she received a Bachelor Degree from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California. Michelle married Jack Johnston, July 1, 1972. She was a teacher for 23 years at Salem-Kaiser School District in Salem, Oregon.

Jack and Michelle retired in 2013 to Summerfield, Florida where Jack still resides in Del Webb’s Spruce Creek Country Club.

Michelle’s hobbies included swimming, camping, and traveling. She belonged to Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Jack Johnston; daughters, Kimberly Secrest and Corrine Moore; son, Bradley Johnston; 5 grandchildren, Carson, Ben, Gavin, Zoey, and Kai; and sisters Cindy Pickett and Terry Sliter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betti (Kremith) Wayne.