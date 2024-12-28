Brittany Mae Marie Railing

Brittany Mae Marie Railing, 34, of Wildwood, Florida passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024. She was born on August 6, 1990 in Inverness, Florida.

Brittany loved her sons, Izaiah and Elijah. She had a talent for singing and playing various musical instruments. She was in Color Guard in band. She was interested in the medical profession and received her CNA Certificate. She had a love for animals, especially cats. She enjoyed having fun with her friends.

She is survived by her Boyfriend: Leenard Worthen; Two Children: Izaiah Pry, and Elijah Pry; Mother: Buffy Pry; Brother: Wesley (Lacy) Railing; Sister: Misty (Donovan) Hall; Grandmother: Elaine Schaaf; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by her stepfather: Shannon Pry.

A visitation will be held at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell on Thursday, January 2, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services starting at 11:00 a.m.