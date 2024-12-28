77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 28, 2024
type here...

Brittany Mae Marie Railing

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Brittany Mae Marie Railing
Brittany Mae Marie Railing

Brittany Mae Marie Railing, 34, of Wildwood, Florida passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024. She was born on August 6, 1990 in Inverness, Florida.

Brittany loved her sons, Izaiah and Elijah. She had a talent for singing and playing various musical instruments. She was in Color Guard in band. She was interested in the medical profession and received her CNA Certificate. She had a love for animals, especially cats. She enjoyed having fun with her friends.

She is survived by her Boyfriend: Leenard Worthen; Two Children: Izaiah Pry, and Elijah Pry; Mother: Buffy Pry; Brother: Wesley (Lacy) Railing; Sister: Misty (Donovan) Hall; Grandmother: Elaine Schaaf; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by her stepfather: Shannon Pry.

A visitation will be held at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell on Thursday, January 2, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services starting at 11:00 a.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s Christmas message

Villager Marsha Shearer, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a critique of President-elect Trump’s Christmas message.

85th birthday a bust when Rocky barely shows up for performance

A Villager recently went to a show to celebrate his 85th birthday, but found the advertising for the show was somewhat deceptive.

You have to be delusional to think Trump was sent by God

A Village of Palo Alto reader responds to a letter writer who wrote that President-elect Trump has been sent by God to save America.

You really believe that God has called Donald Trump to save America?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disbelief about a previous letter writer’s belief that God has called Donald Trump to save America.

Bad Parking photos are promoting bad behavior!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with Villages-News.com to stop publishing Bad Parking photos.

Photos