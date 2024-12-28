James Robert Tabb

James Robert Tabb passed Friday November 29, 2024 at 71 years old. Jim was originally from Norfolk, VA, where he resided for 37 years.

He relocated to Chesapeake, VA in 1991 where he built a family, a thriving business, and a community of friends. He happily retired to The Villages, FL in 2019, where he made a great group of friends, and put his golf swing and stellar swim stroke to good use.

He is survived by his wife Annette Bracey Tabb, two children Sarah (bonus son Corey) Beard and James (bonus daughter Hannah) Tabb, and three grandchildren, Sterling Beard, Teigan Beard, and James Robert Tabb IV. Jim’s parents were Dr. John (Poppy) Tabb and Waulda (Buzzy) Tabb. Jim was one of 4 siblings; Jon (Barbara) Tabb, Tara Jo (Gary) Hayden, Jeff (Kathy) Tabb; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved.

Jimmy, Jimbo, Jim, Mr. Submarine, Husband, Dad – So many names to encompass so many chapters of a man that was larger than life. Jim was the life of the party; from May Parties at 50th street to back yard summer pool parties for his kids, he always made sure his home was a location for his community. Jim and his wife Annette met in 1975, when she was 19 and he was 21. Jim’s beautiful blonde hair might have been the initial draw, but the friendship they built lasted 12 years of dating on and off, until they were married in 1987.

They spent 49 years together riding the trials and tribulations that come from being each other’s life partner and best friend. Together they laughed, cried, loved, fought and fundamentally intertwined their life. They have two children, Sarah and Jimmy, which were his pride in life. He dedicated his life to being a good dad, and he succeeded. One of his final sentences was to ensure Annette told the kids how much he loved them, but his actions spoke that every day. He showed this support to every individual he mentored/coached both at Stonebridge and Zeros.

Jim was a successful businessman owning two Zeros’ franchises in Western Branch, through which he mentored several hundred young adults between the years 1991 through 2016; his core crew were like family to him. During his time serving at Stonebridge, Jim was a basketball coach, a golf coach and his voice could be heard booming throughout the school at every sporting event. Jim showed up for his family, both blood and chosen family, and it leaves a legacy of sacrifice, dedication, and a few (or several) well-meaning advice conversations.

In place of flowers, donations may be mailed to: Old Dominion University Foundation John Tabb Scholarship Fund 4417 Monarch Way,4th Floor Norfolk, Virginia 23529 (Please put Jim’s name in memo. Thank you so much!) or you can go online with the following steps: · Visit give.odu.edu · “I would like my gift to support” select “scholarships” · Type in John Tabb · Complete info and donate in memory of Jim Tabb.