Jerry Wiseman

On December 17, 2024, Jerry Wiseman, age 91, passed away peacefully in The Villages, Florida.

Jerry was born on November 19, 1933 in Sikeston, Missouri to Delta Irving and Florence (née Camaran) Wiseman.

After graduating from high school, Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Jerry served for two years in Washington State as a nuclear missile technician at a Nike missile base near Seattle. He continued on in the U.S. Army Reserves for an additional four years following active duty.

After his military service, Jerry began his career at Continental Can, where he worked for 35 years and rose to the position of Plant Manager. After the sale of Continental Can, he joined the U.S. Can Company for an additional 10 years.

Jerry retired in 1997 and settled in The Villages, Florida, with his beloved wife, Joan.

In retirement, Jerry enjoyed many happy years playing golf, traveling, cheering NASCAR, and, most importantly, spending time with his family. His greatest joy was the love he shared with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joan F. Wiseman (née Friese); his siblings, Louise Finklea (husband, Barry, deceased), Shirley Thede (husband, Richard deceased), his daughters, Elizabeth Chase (husband Al), Jennifer Acuff, and Tammy Alairys (husband Mark); his grandchildren, Heather Wiseman, Mark Wiseman, Sydney Alairys, and Avyn Alairys; and his great-granddaughter, Harley Henderson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Delta Irving and his son, Mark Wiseman II.

A Memorial service and interment in the Memorial Garden will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Central Campus in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope Lutheran Church.