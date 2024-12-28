Pauline Deshane Brooks

Pauline Brooks, 95, of the Villages Fla passed away peacefully on December 24, 2024. She was born on March 14, 1929 in East Millinockett Maine though she spent most of her life in Old Town and Brewer Maine before moving to Central Florida. She graduated from Old Town High in 1946. She married William L. Brooks Jr in 1948 and lovingly raised five children.

She was happiest as a mother and homemaker, spending time with extended family members playing cards and attending family gatherings. She also enjoyed working at Bangor High School while in Maine.

While residing in the Villages, she was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, St. Timothy’s Women’s Guild, a VHA representative, a volunteer for Villages Hospital and a volunteer at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband William L Brooks Jr., son Stephen Brooks, daughter in law Cindra Brooks. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Snyder, Villages Fla, sons William Brooks III, DeBary Fla, David Brooks, Windham Me, Alan Brooks, Edgewater Fla, son in law, Robert Snyder and Daughter in law Leslie Brooks, six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren along with several family members.

She is in the care of Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake Fla. Funeral services will be held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Villages Fla on 1/02/2025 at 8:30 a.m. followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Leesburg Fla.