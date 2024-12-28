77.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 28, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Theodore Walter Sosnoski, Jr., Wildwood, Florida passed away on December 23, 2024 at U.F. Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, Florida. Theodore was born on December 12, 1933 in Herkimer, New York to his parents Theodore Walter Sosnoski, Sr. and Peggy (Warkowski) Sosnoski.

Theodore and his late wife Beverly moved to Central Florida 25 years ago from Herkimer, New York. He was the Owner of a Heating, Cooling and Plumbing Business in New York. Theodore was an avid sportsman and loved to hunt. He was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by his son: Steven Sosnoski and his wife Caroline of Yulee, FL; a daughter: Sandra Palumbo and her husband James of Frankfort, NY; two loving grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Theodore was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Betty Jane and Mary Ann and his beloved wife Beverly A. Sosnoski.

