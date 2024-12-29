Perla Paras Corpuz

Perla Paras Corpuz, 81, of The Villages, FL, was called home to the Lord on December 13, 2024. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Perla was born on April 23, 1943, in Rizal, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, to Pablo and Otilia (née Albano) Paras.

Perla graduated from Nueva Ecija High School in 1959 and from Central Luzon School of Nursing in 1964. In 1966, Perla married her high school sweetheart, and they began their life together. Perla immigrated to the United States in 1969, with her husband joining shortly thereafter. Settling in Illinois, Perla proudly became a U.S. citizen and dedicated herself to raising her children and pursuing a meaningful career. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Hines VA Hospital in Maywood, IL, retiring with 27 years of service.

After retiring in 2006, Perla joined her husband in relocating to The Villages, FL, leaving their longtime home in Lombard, IL. There, she embraced her golden years with vitality and enthusiasm, becoming an active member of her community. She joined several clubs, including The Filipino American Club, where she and her husband built lasting friendships.

Perla’s love for the performing arts led her to participate in various groups, including The Village Voices Choir, The Village Tappers, The Village Belly Dancing Gypsies, The Villages Harmonica Band, and The Villages Way, Way Off Broadway productions. Later, she scaled back her involvement to join the St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church Choir in Wildwood, FL. Perla also learned to play golf and to bowl to enjoy quality time with her husband and many joyful moments with him and their friends.

While Perla enjoyed singing, dancing, and performing, her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved husband, children, and grandchildren. A devout Christian, she lived her life with kindness, grace, and faith. She will be remembered as a beautiful, kind, and graceful woman and a light to everyone who was touched by her life. Until we reunite in Heaven, she will remain in our hearts. “Love you more.”

She is preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter, Angelina Corpuz; and her sister, Emma Paras. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Danilo L. Corpuz; her son, Oliver Corpuz; her daughters, Jennifer (Marc) Smith and Esther (Dane) Neal; her brother, Leo Paras; her sisters, Sonja Morch and Ming Balunes; her grandchildren, Jasmine, Julian, Maxwell, Eleanor, and Vivian; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Family Life Center, St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Wildwood.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Wildwood.