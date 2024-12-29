Robert Schwechten

Robert Schwechten II, 84, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on December 23, 2024. Robert, who everyone called Bob, was born in Bethlehem, PA to Joan and Robert Schwechten on September 16, 1940.

He grew up in Northampton, PA and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in chemical engineering. He married Judy House on August 29, 1964, in Atlanta, GA. They were married for sixty years. Bob served in the Navy for twenty years and retired as a Lieutenant. Then he worked for Waddell and Reed and later had his own business. Bob and Judy lived in Virginia for forty-eight years before moving to sunny Florida. They enjoyed reading and discussing books together, especially the Bible.

They traveled a lot together over the years to visit family, friends, and new places. They enjoyed board games and outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. They were active in local political groups and always helped at the polls. After recently moving to The Villages, they also enjoyed lawn bowling and archery. Bob had a playful spirit and a mischievous smile. He would strike up conversations with everyone he met. He had a large group of long-time friends and loved to entertain and cook up special dishes. He was great at fixing things and loved to help people. He also enjoyed volunteering at the church.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Judy; their children Sherry Schwechten and partner Nick Davis, Denise Richman and husband Barry Richman, Judy Moore and husband Tobias Moore; grandchildren Ivy and Daemon Medeiros, Devin and Dylan Banner, and Rose and Lily Lev; his brother Richard Schwechten and his children Rich Schwechten and Kim Brong; and a large extended family of his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, their spouses and children. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Robert Schwechten, and his nieces Joan Groman and Kelby House.

A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162, on Tuesday, December 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Flowers and cards can be sent to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.