70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 29, 2024
type here...

Robert Schwechten

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Robert Schwechten
Robert Schwechten

Robert Schwechten II, 84, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on December 23, 2024. Robert, who everyone called Bob, was born in Bethlehem, PA to Joan and Robert Schwechten on September 16, 1940.

He grew up in Northampton, PA and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in chemical engineering. He married Judy House on August 29, 1964, in Atlanta, GA. They were married for sixty years. Bob served in the Navy for twenty years and retired as a Lieutenant. Then he worked for Waddell and Reed and later had his own business. Bob and Judy lived in Virginia for forty-eight years before moving to sunny Florida. They enjoyed reading and discussing books together, especially the Bible.

They traveled a lot together over the years to visit family, friends, and new places. They enjoyed board games and outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. They were active in local political groups and always helped at the polls. After recently moving to The Villages, they also enjoyed lawn bowling and archery. Bob had a playful spirit and a mischievous smile. He would strike up conversations with everyone he met. He had a large group of long-time friends and loved to entertain and cook up special dishes. He was great at fixing things and loved to help people. He also enjoyed volunteering at the church.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Judy; their children Sherry Schwechten and partner Nick Davis, Denise Richman and husband Barry Richman, Judy Moore and husband Tobias Moore; grandchildren Ivy and Daemon Medeiros, Devin and Dylan Banner, and Rose and Lily Lev; his brother Richard Schwechten and his children Rich Schwechten and Kim Brong; and a large extended family of his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, their spouses and children. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Robert Schwechten, and his nieces Joan Groman and Kelby House.

A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162, on Tuesday, December 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Flowers and cards can be sent to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Costco will only bring more traffic

A reader from Oxford fears that the planned Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages will bring more traffic to an already overburdened County Road 466.

Can’t expect snowbirds and visitors to know golf cart parking rules

A renter who is wintering in The Villages says snowbirds and visitors cannot be expected to know all of the rules about golf cart parking in The Villages.

Biden will go down in history as nation’s worst president

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a tough assessment of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Trump’s Christmas message

Villager Marsha Shearer, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a critique of President-elect Trump’s Christmas message.

85th birthday a bust when Rocky barely shows up for performance

A Villager recently went to a show to celebrate his 85th birthday, but found the advertising for the show was somewhat deceptive.

Photos