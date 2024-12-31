People are already complaining about new Costco and traffic

To the Editor:

I find it fascinating that people are already complaining about traffic nightmares due to the new Costco. I agree that there may be some traffic from outside the villages visiting the new store however it’s very likely the traffic will be the same as it is now, heavy at times. On the other hand the many other stores and restaurants in the area will appreciate the added activity making it a win win. The big pastures and farms have been long gone from the area and The Villages seems to have no end. All those new homes will have people that need to shop. No one is saying a thing about that added traffic. Relax, take a breath and let progress be progress.

Mike Mcgrothers

Del Webb Spruce Creek