Herbert Leonard Van Benthuysen Jr.

Herbert Leonard Van Benthuysen Jr, 90, of Freedom Pointe Place, The Villages, FL, Beloved Father and Husband to his soulmate Cathy for 63 wonderful years, was called home to God and passed in peace on December 25th, 2024.

Herb was born October 5, 1934 in Yonkers, New York, to Elizabeth “Betty” (Bristow) and Herbert Leonard Van Benthuysen. The eldest of three boys, Herb grew up in Ossining, New York, where he spent his childhood reading paperback westerns along the Hudson River. Herb was valedictorian of his High School class and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), graduating with a degree in engineering.

He proudly served for 8 years in the Army Reserve and National Guard, attaining the rank of Captain. Trenton, New Jersey was the first of many stops in his industrious career as he took a job for US Steel right out of college; it would also be where he would fatefully meet the love of his life, Cathy! On his way to work every morning, Herb drove his turquoise VW Bug past a bus stop and saw a beautiful brunette. It took over a year until finally, one day in February of 1960, he went to a party with a friend, and lo and behold, she was sitting at a table! He sauntered his way over and asked with a grin, “Aren’t you the girl from the bus stop?”

They were engaged by July and married that November! Two years later, they welcomed the first of their two daughters, Betsy! Who would shortly be followed by Judy in 1964 as Herb worked for the Anaconda Aluminum Company in Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1969, he brought the family back to New York and started working for IBM in Poughkeepsie, a career that would span 25 years with the company, ultimately retiring in 1994. Herb was a devoted husband, adoring father, caring grandfather, and beloved great-grandfather.

An incessant photographer, a lover of travel, a stock market enthusiast, and a hole-in-one awardee, words cannot honestly describe the loving family man we all grew to love. Faith was ever-present in his life; he and Cathy have been active in the New Covenant United Methodist Church for over 20 years. They loved their time in the Villages, spending time with friends and planning bus trips down to the minute detail. A story from their honeymoon can best describe Herb; on the flight home after a week in the Bahamas, Cathy had realized, to her horror, that they were entirely out of money and had no way to get the car out of parking. When she told Herb, he looked at her with a grin, smiling, ” as he removed a $20 bill from his shoe!

He is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth (Betsy) Cook and her husband Hugh Cook of San Antonio, Texas, and Judith (Judy) McCallion (Mike Sowerby) of New Milford, CT. Herb is survived by his brother, John Van Benthuysen, and his wife, Jessica, and grandchildren, Kristen, Stacy, and Brian; two great-granddaughters, Elle and Emily. Herb is preceded in death by his beloved wife Cathy, brother Peter, and granddaughter Kelly McCallion. A Celebration of Life will be held at Freedom Pointe at The Villages at 11 am on Thursday, February 6, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.