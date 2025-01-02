Majella Martin

Majella Martin, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2024, at the age of 83. Born on August 25, 1941, in Saint-François, New Brunswick, Canada, Maggie brought light and warmth to the lives of all who knew her.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Georges and Henriette (Landry) Pelletier of Saint-François, Canada, and several beloved brothers and sisters.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years, Roger Martin, with whom she shared a lifetime of memories. Maggie is also survived by her daughters, Brenda Rudolph (Gardner Young) of Haddam Neck, CT, and Michelle Manocchio (Robert) of Newington, CT; her adored grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Rudolph of Cromwell, CT, and Alyssa and Andie Manocchio of Newington, CT; her dear sisters Laurina Sylvain of Biddeford, ME, and Irma Levasseur of Montreal, Canada; as well as many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Maggie retired after many years of dedicated service with Keeney Manufacturing. In her retirement, she poured her heart into her greatest joy—her grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Memere.” She delighted in their lives and cherished every moment spent with them. Maggie was an avid collector of porcelain figurines and found joy in solving puzzles. She was known for her kind spirit and welcoming smile, often seen driving her golf cart through Roaring Brook Campground and Polo Park, waving warmly to neighbors and friends.

In honor of Maggie’s love for animals, donations in her memory may be made to an animal rescue organization of the donor’s choice. Per her wishes, services will be private.

Maggie’s gentle spirit, warm heart, and unwavering love for her family will be deeply missed but forever cherished in the memories of all who knew her.