Chester A. Wingate

The Villages, Florida – Chester Allan Wingate, Sr., age 98, passed away peacefully with his daughters and friends by his side on Christmas night. He was born in Yulee, Florida on July 28, 1926, the son of the late Dennis and Lula Wingate.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Inez Bartlett Wingate and his second wife, Holly Robinson Wingate.

He was a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina in 1947. He was a US Navy Veteran. He was a 48 year Full Lifetime Scholarship Member of the Gamecock Club and supported the University Library System at his Alma Mata. He was the founder and CEO of Kenda Knits, Inc. in Clover, SC. He served as a Deacon and Elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, SC, Clover Presbyterian Church in Clover, SC and Weirsdale Presbyterian Church in Weirsdale FL. He loved playing bridge and teaching others how to play his favorite game.

He is survived by three of his four children, Becky W. Wardlaw (Rob), Chet Wingate, Jr. (Jill), and Mary Beth Shealy (Dave). He was predeceased by his son, Stewart Wingate and his grandson, Neil Wingate. He was the proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Weirsdale Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the end of the service. A private burial will be held at Yulee Hughes Cemetery in Yulee, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Weirsdale Presbyterian Church, designating Boy Scout Troop #113 or the General Fund, P. O. Box 269, Weirsdale, FL 32195.