Ella Mae Bowman

Ella Mae Bowman, 88, of Oxford, FL passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2024. She was born June 6, 1936, in Belleview, FL to Ruben and Nellie Mae (nee Kilgore) Monroe.

She worked as a Floral Designer at Belleview Florist for many years. But her real passion was growing live flowers and plants. She had a very strong faith and was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Oxford, FL.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Melvin U. Bowan; daughter, Donna L. Osborne; brothers: A.D. Monroe; Ted Monroe and LeRoy Monroe; sisters: Lillian Newsom, Marie Meadows, Dorothy Garverick and Ruby Ward.

She was survived by her daughters: Brenda O’Neal (John) Finch, Peggy Lynn (David) Perry; grandchildren: Chris (Hunter) Britton, Misty Clark, Dolas (Kathryn) Osborne; great-grandchildren: Kyle, Taylor, Ryan, Isabella, Braylin, Dylan; and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Oxford 4060 Co Rd 108, Oxford, FL 34484 with Pastor Andrew Krop officiating.