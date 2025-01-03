Henry Arnold

Henry Nathaniel Arnold Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice near his home in Lady Lake, Florida.

Henry was born in Providence, Rhode Island and grew up on the family farm in Greene, Rhode Island. He attended the one room school house in Greene. He then went on to The Choate School in Wallingford CT, Babson College in Boston and ultimately the University of Rhode Island where he received a degree in business administration.

Henry started out as a sales representative in the insurance business, then transitioned into commercial air handling equipment for the Hartzell Manufacturing Company and then was a partner of Ambi Incorporated of Rumford RI, selling fiberglass molded air pollution equipment until the smoke stack industry left Rhode Island in the late ’70s. He had an entrepreneurial spirit which then led him into various ventures such as antiques sales, restaurant ownership, and real estate speculation.

He spent his younger days haying on the farm, hunting, fishing and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Greene. In 1959 he married Helen Rich of Battle Creek, Michigan and they had 60 memorable years together. He liked to say that he grew up a farm boy, married a Midwesterner, got civilized. They lived in Providence and Rumford in the early years and then moved back to Greene to build a home near the family farm. Over the years, they cultivated extensive gardens and wildlife food plots around their home for the enjoyment of observing nature. Henry and Helen spent many years touring in their motor home and making friends around the United States and Canada.

Henry was an avid reader of American history and biographies, cultivation techniques and investment strategies, and he was always the most content when he could sit down over a scotch to share knowledge, stories or just chew the fat for an hour or two, whether with a long-time friend or a new acquaintance. Henry is survived by his son, Stephen H. Arnold of Johnston RI, his daughter Nancy Hartsig (Richard) of Loveland Ohio, and three grandchildren, Dana, Benjamin and Ryan Hartsig.

Henry is predeceased by his wife, Helen Rich Arnold, his father, Henry Nathaniel Arnold Sr., his mother Bertha Barbara Hambly, and 2 sisters, Nancy B Arnold and Mittie B (Betsy) Arnold. At Henry’s request, no formal service will be held.

His final resting place will be in the family plot at Hopkins Hollow Cemetery in Greene RI. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be given in Henry’s memory to the Hopkins Hollow Cemetery Corporation at 818 Hopkins Hollow Road in Greene RI 02827 or to The Cornerstone Hospice Foundation.