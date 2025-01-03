Julia I. Rodriguez

Julia Iris Rodriguez, 80, of Calumet Grove, passed away peacefully on December 31, surrounded by her family, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. Born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, Julia spent her early years in New York City and later in Morrisonville, NY, before making The Villages her home in 2002.

She was married to George Rodriguez for 63 wonderful years, a partnership built on love, respect, and shared adventures. Together, they raised four children: Iris “Lee” (Donnie Rabideau) of New York, George (Christina) of Florida, Stefanie (JJ Fay) of Maryland, and Steven (Danessa) of Florida. Julia was a proud grandmother to nine grandchildren: Nathan Rabideau, Nikki Hilts, Logan Rodriguez, Daniel Rodriguez, Piper Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Lopez, Olivia Leonard, Alex Rodriguez, and Isabella Rodriguez. She also delighted in being a great-grandmother to five little ones who brought her immense joy.

As a vibrant member of her community, Julia loved dancing, golfing, and spending time at the Nancy Lopez Legacy Bar and Grill and Legacy Country Club, where her spirit shone brightly. Her infectious energy and warm smile left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Julia will be remembered not only for her love of family but also for her zest for life and the joy she brought to every gathering. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, where family and friends will come together to honor her memory and share stories of the beautiful life she lived.

She is survived by her beloved husband, George Rodriguez, and her cherished family, who will carry her memory in their hearts forever.