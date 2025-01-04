Michael Toscano

Michael R Toscano, born on December 17,1944, to Michael A. Toscano and Florence Toscano (Manualla), passed into life with Christ on December 8, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marie-Toscano Saviano.

He is survived by his brother, Ralph of New Milford, CT; his beloved wife, Geraldine Toscano, his children, Michael J Toscano (wife Melissa), Jonathan R. Toscano (wife Crystal), his daughter, Kristen Toscano; and four cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Camdyn, Carina and Michael.

Michael was a dedicated family man and a proud graduate of Danbury State College (now Western Connecticut State University) with a degree in Elementary Education. His teaching career was interrupted for three years of military service as a musician in the U.S. Army 1st Calvary Army Band during the Vietnam War, where he earned several commendations, including the Bronze Star.

After his military service he returned to teaching for several years and dedicated six years to the Board of Education. Michael later pursued self-employment combining his professional skills with his passion for music. He played the saxophone in a local band, The Sound Environment, alongside life long friends and ventured into the mortgage and pension industry with his wife, Geraldine, for over two decades.

In retirement, Michael and Geraldine relocated to The Villages, FL in 2006. There, Michael continued to share his love of music, playing in several big bands and ensembles, enriching the lives of those around him. His belief that “music is good for the soul” was a guiding principle in his life, and he truly left this world on a high note.

He will be missed deeply by all who knew him and the family wishes all those touched by him will always find a way to let music heal their souls.